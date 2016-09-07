From overweight to Mr Olympia

How does a south Auckland dad go from carpenter to potential Mr Olympia?

Supplied Jerry Mamea is preparing for his next competition in Las Vegas.

Three years ago Jerry Mamea was a cabinet maker who needed to lose weight for medical reasons.

Today, he's one of the healthiest people you'll meet and he's off to Las Vegas for the Natural Olympia competition in November 2016.

He grew up in Mangere, south Auckland, studied at Southern Cross Campus and became a cabinet maker.

Supplied Jerry with his daughter before he started training.

Sixteen years later he changed course to follow his "calling".

To "help people lead healthier lives", he knew he had to start with himself.

Although once a sportsman, he suffered from obesity and diabetes. Following his doctor's suggestion, he began walking. From the office to home was seven kilometres.

KYMBERLEE FERNANDES/FAIRFAX NZ The once self-taught, now professional trainer Mamea has many awards to his name.

"I walked every day. Three months later I started feeling better and bought a bike."

His family noticed the change in his appearance and asked to exercise with him.

"I was determined to lose weight ... [so] I surrounded myself with people doing similar activities."

KYMBERLEE FERNANDES/FAIRFAX NZ Jerry Mamea training in his garage gym.

Soon there were twenty people exercising in his garage gym in the backyard. They moved to Mangere War Memorial Hall and Wiri Community Hall.

While he studied to become a certified personal trainer, he worked full time, helped raise a family and conducted community sessions. That was the beginning of OneFit Fitness.

His wife and business partner, Mary Mamea is now "addicted to exercising". They don't impose this lifestyle on their kids, but lead by example.

"Six days a week we eat clean. But Sundays are for ice cream, burgers and hot chips."

He doesn't like being rigid with his diet.

Life has changed a lot for the Mameas.

"I feel free just being able to make the choice to live this way and to be your own boss."

When he's not training, he helps with cooking and cleaning at home. He loves being able to drop the kids off at school. If he has spare time, he'll get a haircut from his friend Sye Fuimoano.

He quit his job last month and is a full time trainer and nutritionist. He wants to help the community understand the importance of being fit and always offers a free class.

He has qualified for Natural Olympia in Las Vegas in November 2016. Mamea has the support of his community, but still needs funding to attend the feat.

- Stuff