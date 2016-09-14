Coatesville all 'chopped up'

Coatesville residents fear for the area's future under new Unitary Plan

Amy Baker Residents and members of the Coatesville Residents and Ratepayers Association committee Iain Graham and France Komoroske aren't pleased about the outcome for Coatesville under the new Unitary Plan.​

Coatesville residents are concerned about the future of their rural community after an extension to the original zoning boundary and smaller lot sizes have been introduced under the new Auckland Unitary Plan.

On seeing the new plan, resident France Komoroske has decided to sell her eight hectare (ha) property, which is zoned as Countryside Living and allows for subdivisions of 1ha using transferable titles.

Using a transferable title, owners can now subdivide into lots of 8,000 metres squared, as long as the average of the sites created is at least 1ha.

Fairfax NZ Changes to the Countryside Living zoned area in Coatesville in the draft and decision versions of the Unitary Plan.

In the decision version of the Unitary Plan all of the Coatesville area, except the Riverhead Forest, is now zoned Countryside Living - an extension from the original zoning boundary.

Komoroske, a member of the Coatesville Residents and Ratepayers Association (CRRA) committee, says she feels the decision is short-sighted and will destroy the rural community in the name of profit.

"Future generations aren't going to have the benefits that their families did growing up in the countryside, because there isn't going to be anymore - it will all be chopped up," she says.

Komoroske, a retired lawyer from Santa Barbara, moved to the area 16 years ago to enjoy a rural, equestrian lifestyle.

She was alerted to the issue of subdivision by transferable title in 2015.

The right to subdivide under transferable rural site subdivision (TRSS), means property owners in the Countryside Living zone can purchase a development right from a rural 'donor' site, which can then be used in a Countryside Living zoned 'receiver' site, allowing for the smaller subdivision size of 1ha.

Without a transferable title, the normal minimum site size for subdivision in the Coatesville area is 2ha.

Zoning changes and transferable titles a "double whammy"

Fellow Coatesville resident and CRRA committee member Iain Graham has worked closely on the issue with Komoroske over the past year and a half, and says the extended zoning and provision for transferable titles is a "double whammy".

Graham moved to Coatesville around four years ago for the semi-rural lifestyle.

"We moved out here for the space, and now this has happened and it looks like we're not going to have the space," he says.

"The rezoning - that's an issue in itself - but that wouldn't be so bad if transferable titles weren't allowed with it."

In the draft version of the proposed Auckland Unitary Plan, the area north of the Coatesville-Riverhead Highway was zoned for Rural Production.

Around one hundred residents, including Komoroske and Graham, opposed the zoning extension and right to use transferable titles in a petition to council in August.

In July, a referendum on transferable titles was sent to 880 Coatesville residents by the CRRA. Of the 224 replies, there were 85 votes or 38% in favour of transferable titles.

Transferable titles "an incentive" for bush and wetland protection

Auckland Council team planning leader for north/west Peter Vari says Countryside Living was specifically created for rural lifestyle living, as separate from other rural zones with farming and production as their focus.

He says TRSS provides an incentive for bush and wetland protection in other rural zones, while allowing the demand for rural lifestyle subdivision to take place in a zone more suited to the purpose.

Regarding the extension of the zoning boundary, the Independent Hearings Panel's report stated it had taken into consideration substantial evidence to indicate that many of the lot sizes were already comparatively small (less than 5ha), and were not used for commercial production purposes.

They also noted that the rural character of the Coatesville was "less likely to be compromised" by the transfer of additional titles, due the extensive new areas of receiving sites.

However there are concerns about the lack of infrastructure to support an increased population in Coatesville, including roading, footpaths, public transport, internet access, storm water and sewerage.

Despite the changes, Graham says he has decided to stay - for now.

"Those of us who don't agree with the subdivision and transferable titles, the more of us who stay here, the less chance it's got of happening."

- North Harbour News