Asbestos lying on road

Bag containing asbestos lying in the middle of road in Hobsonville

SUPPLIED/FAIRFAX NZ Black package on Clark Rd in Hobsonville which is thought to contain asbestos.

A driver has noticed a black-wrapped plastic package lying in Hobsonville which is thought to contain asbestos.

The source says he noticed the package, which is sectioned off by cones, on Tuesday morning when he came to work at about 6.30am.

He phoned Auckland Council yesterday, who said they would send someone out to deal with it.

He also contacted police to alert them, but was told it was a council issue.

He says he expected the issue to be resolved by today, however found that the package had not been moved.

When he rang council again, he was told they sent someone out yesterday but found they did not have the resources to deal with the problem, so the job had been marked as "complete".

Another job needed to be logged to deal with it.

The package was found near the corner of Wallingford and Clark Roads.

The source says the product is irrelevant.

"Regardless of what it is, it should be moved out of the way," he says.

"It's not up to me or someone else to harass them to remove it.

"Everyone tells us that asbestos is a hazardous product... and yet you tell someone, 'I've found a whole bunch of it sitting in the middle of the road', and no one takes it seriously."

- North Harbour News