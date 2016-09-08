The bag of asbestos that won't disappear

Asbestos still not removed from Hobsonville road

Bag of asbestos on Clark Rd, Hobsonville is still there a day later.
The bag of asbestos near the the corner of Wallingford and Clark Roads in Auckland's Hobsonville is still there - with only one difference.

There are now more cones and a road sign to indicate "Shoulder closed".

The source who reported the sighting says he called council again yesterday afternoon to follow up on the issue.

Black package on Clark Rd in Hobsonville which is thought to contain asbestos. More cones now surround the bag.
He was told someone would call him in one hour with an update.

However, he did not receive any further information.

The source says he spotted the bag on Tuesday morning at around 6.30am.

He phoned council and police twice to no avail.

He says he's disappointed by the lack of action so far.

"I [feel] like, 'What's the point in me trying to tell everybody, and no one seems to be doing anything about it?'

"And this is their solution - putting cones and a sign around it."

 - North Harbour News

