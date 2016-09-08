The bag of asbestos finally moved

Bag of asbestos finally disappears from road in Hobsonville

The bag of asbestos near the the corner of Wallingford and Clark Roads in Auckland's Hobsonville has finally been removed.

It was left sitting on the road for at least two days, sectioned off by road cones.

The source who reported the sighting spotted the bag on Tuesday morning at around 6.30am.

He made multiple phone calls to both council and police about the issue, however to no avail.

The bag was still there this morning, surrounded by more road cones and a road sign to indicate "Shoulder closed".

The source says he felt disappointed by the lack of immediate action around the issue.

"I [feel] like, 'What's the point in me trying to tell everybody, and no one seems to be doing anything about it?'

"And this is their solution - putting cones and a sign around it."

The bag was noticed as being removed just before 1pm today.

It is unknown as to who removed it.

- North Harbour News