$440 million council parking profit

Auckland Council set to pocket $440 million from parking charges over next 10 years

FAIRFAX NZ Parking charges tripled on Auckland fringe city streets in June this year.

Auckland Council will earn $440 million profit from parking charges over the next 10 years - an amount described by mayoral candidate Vic Crone as akin to a "corporate sized profit".

The huge profit is not clearly reported in the council's Long Term Plan budget for 2015-2025, instead pocketed away as an amount that contributes to lowering "general rates" for Auckland residents.

Mayoral candidate Vic Crone says it is not clear where this redistribution of parking revenue is actually going within council's budget. It is not included under council's declared "surplus of operating funds" from parking.

Chris Skelton/Fairfax NZ Mayoral candidate Vic Crone.

"It only costs about $360m to operate these parking services, leaving it with a tidy surplus of around $440m over ten years."

READ MORE:

* Auckland inner city parking charges set to triple under proposed changes

* Aucklanders told to ditch cars

* Auckland's top-10 ticketed parking offences

"For council to make a profit of that much is not a public service, it's a corporate profit," Crone said.

"We are rorting people in terms of parking, that's not the purpose of council."

Auckland Transport media relations manager Mark Hannan said some of Auckland Transport's parking revenue does go into reducing rates, but did not elaborate on the numbers.

"The revenue from Parking Services directly contributes to the council's ability to maintain lower rates to Auckland ratepayers," Hannan said when contacted.

AT said there had been a considerable increase in demand for parking over the past three years, with average peak occupancy in central Auckland rising from 73 per cent in 2013 to 88 per cent by last year.

Auckland Transport tripled its parking charges on city fringe streets in June this year.

In some places around the city fringe streets parking for an eight-hour day is set to go up from $16 to $43.

Crone said she would look to change the situation if elected mayor.

"Any surplus from parking revenue across the city will be put into an investment fund dedicated specifically to public transport infrastructure, not into a big leaky bucket."

- Stuff