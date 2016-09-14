Hale retires from life in local politics

A life in North Shore politics: Dianne Hale retires after 30 years' service

After 30 years, one of the longest standing North Shore political careers will come to an end in October, with the retirement of Devonport-Takapuna Local Board member Dianne Hale.

First elected to the Devonport borough council in 1986, Hale went on to serve in the North Shore City Council from 1992 up until the amalgamation of the Auckland Super City in 2010.

During that time, she served as deputy North Shore mayor to George Wood and was integral in delivering major infrastructure projects such as the Northern Busway.

"I achieved the committee for the busway with people from a number of different sectors on it, from government, to other councils," Hale says.

"I guess that's one of the projects I look back on with huge pride because at that time we were told it was 'a huge waste of money, it would never work, who would use it?'.

"Now you look at all the people in the buses and think how many more cars would be on the motorway."

Hale also cites the new Devonport Library and Albany Lakes project as some of her proudest achievements.

Her lingering frustrations were that no resolutions to Lake Rd traffic and the Milford-Takapuna walkway have arrived.

Deciding to stay in local politics in 2010, Hale was elected as a board member to the the Devonport-Takapuna Local Board for two terms from 2010 to 2016.

After three decades in politics, she says the most important lesson she's learnt is having the courage of your convictions.

"Sometimes it's a matter of being brave," Hale says.

"You've got to listen and you've got to be pragmatic because quite often what the people are telling you, you know from advice you're getting it's not strategically the right way to go.

"But you've got to keep your links to the community, listen and give respect both ways."

