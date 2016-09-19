Routine walkies go wrong

Doggone - Wolfie falls off cliff on morning walkies, sparking rescue

FELICITY REID/FAIRFAX NZ Wolfie the cocker spaniel with Laurel Turner, 4, and Birkenhead station officer Willie McDonnell after an eventful morning.

Morning walkies took a tumble for the worse for Wolfie, when the cocker spaniel slid down a cliff on Auckland's North Shore.

Owner Verity Turner was walking in the off-leash section of Shepherds Park with Wolfie and her 4-year-old daughter, Laurel, when she saw the dog disappear down a cliff.

The dog was unscathed but stuck and Turner called Auckland Council for help which, in turn, sent animal control to the Beach Haven park on Monday.

FELICITY REID/FAIRFAX NZ Wolfie the cocker spaniel was rescued by firefighters after falling down this Shepherds Park cliff.

Turner said the animal controller took one look before calling 111.

READ MORE:

* Busy day of animal rescues for fire crews

* Happy ending to dog rescue done by Milson Fire Station

* Dog rescued from South Canterbury cliff

Birkenhead Fire Station station officer Willie McDonnell said the crew was called to the rescue and firefighter Stefan Howell accessed the dog from a nearby beach as the tide was going out.

FELICITY REID/FAIRFAX NZ Verity Turner says the fencing near a cliff is inadequate.

By the time Wolfie had walked out of the bushes, he was back to his usual self but happy to get in the car to go home.

Turner said, despite the happy ending, it highlights an issue with fencing in the park. The area the 18-month-old dog fell from is only partially fenced.

Turner said she regularly walks Wolfie in the park and it isn't sufficiently fenced by the cliff. The first thing she did after Wolfie fell was make sure her daughter was beside her.

"I had my 4-year-old with me and she could have easily done the same thing," Turner said.

- Stuff