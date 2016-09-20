Mayoral candidate John Palino advocates tax incentives to create satellite cities

FAIRFAX NZ North Shore Times reporter Tom Dillane speaks to mayoral candidate John Palino about public space in Auckland.

Mayoral candidate John Palino wants to create 30,000 jobs on Auckland's North Shore by offering tax incentives to businesses moving to Albany.

It's a business philosophy which Palino says is used all over the world, and would solve the dysfunctional daily commute of so many Aucklanders into the CBD.

"If you imagine 30,000 jobs in Albany that would take 30,000 cars off the road. People are tired of driving an hour and a half," Palino says.

David White/Fairfax NZ Mayoral candidate John Palino believes Auckland should be called a province, not a city, and have numerous separate "work nodes" throughout it.

"But you have to create something to make that happen, you have to build up work centres."

Palino says a payroll tax incentive for businesses in Albany would invigorate the area in the same way New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani transformed Times Square during the 1990s from seedy entertainment strip to tourist destination.

PHOTO: BEVAN READ/FAIRFAX NZ Albany, on Auckland's North Shore, is one suburb John Palino believes would be an ideal place to offer tax incentives to encourage businesses to move there.

"This happens all over the world, Giuliani did it in New York City with Times Square, they do it everywhere, you want businesses to move to an area you give a tax incentive," Palino says.

"You want an office building built, central Government should say 'look we'll put some sort of rebate on building an office there'. You know, payroll taxes to 5 per cent, so everyone working there is getting 5 per cent back on the payroll.

"You do it for areas you want to build intense work.

"It would include Albany, Manukau, you'd want to do it in Henderson."

However, University of Auckland planning senior lecturer Patricia Austin says, while encouraging a "polycentric" city with numerous work hubs is one way of looking at modern metropolitan planning, it is no easy solution to Auckland's transport congestion.

"People's housing choices are often constrained by their family network, social network, where their church is, where a primary school is," Austin says.

"They're not necessarily completely constrained by where somebody works, and if it's only one member of the family working in this new office park in Albany then you have to think where the other family member is working and they might well be commuting back over the bridge.

"Life is more complicated, I think, but it's definitely one way of thinking about the city."

Palino believes the recently approved Auckland Unitary Plan provides none of the planning detail necessary for job growth in Auckland suburbs.

"There's no plan right now, the Unitary Plan is not a plan. Any planner will tell you it's only 10 per cent of the job," Palino says.

"It's a joke, because what they were trying to do was to plan the growth by putting it down on paper in a map.

"You can't do that, you have to actually have a growth plan, not a zoning map."

