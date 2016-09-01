Two times the treasure

Two bottles with messages inside wash up in Whangarei Harbour

SUPPLIED Charlie and Quincy Carpenter with the two messages they found in bottles.

Everybody dreams of finding a message in a bottle, but for two brothers who live on an island, it's happened twice.

Seven-year-old Charlie and four-year-old Quincy Carpenter live on Matakohe-Limestone Island with their parents, rangers Emma Craig and Jono Carpenter.

Around six weeks ago, stormy weather thwarted their attempt to get to the mainland to a play date, so already dressed in their wet weather gear, they went to pick up rubbish the weather had washed onto the beach.

SUPPLIED The message is partially faded, but can still be read.

Amongst the rubbish, the boys found a clear bottle about 500ml in size with a message rolled up inside.

"It had been in there for a while, the air was stale and the paper is quite mouldy," Craig says.

On one side the message reads: "Hello my fallo friends if you see this letter good for you good luck for the rest of the week hope good things will happen [sic]."

On the other side is the word "love" in big letters.

Then just last week, the family were picking up rubbish again on one of the small nearby islands when the boys found another bottle with a message inside.

Craig says it is bigger than the first, and is more unusually shaped; perhaps a dishwashing liquid bottle.

"It still smells really stale despite all the opening and closing since we found it."

The paper inside has been torn out of a diary with the date 'Thursday 13th December 2012' printed on the top of the page.

"We can't see anything on it. I'd say it's probably just faded," Craig says.

She says she has no idea where the messages may have started out, the only clue is that they are in English.

"It could have been launched in the town basin and gone around and around in the harbour, it could have been thrown off a boat somewhere."

Craig says the brothers were pretty excited by the find.

"Charlie wants to add a new message and resend it. We pick up all the rubbish off the beach, I'm not sure I want to throw a plastic bottle back into the ocean, but we'll figure something out."

