Kamo may lose both major banks

Kamo to lose ASB Bank, Westpac branch may follow

DANICA MACLEAN/FAIRFAX NZ Kamo Community Incorporated secretary Paulette Crowther says the loss of two banks would have an impact on all those who live, work and play in Kamo.

Elderly residents will be the main losers of a decision to close two major banks due to the rise in online banking.

Kamo's ASB branch will shut on October 7 and the Westpac branch is one of 19 Westpac is proposing to close around the country.

Kamo Community Incorporated secretary Paulette Crowther says it will have a huge impact on the area, especially the high population of elderly people.

Many of them do not want to do internet banking or travel into central Whangarei, she says.

"To replace a face with a machine is going to be hard for senior people living in Kamo."

Crowther says for those who no longer drive, Kamo was appealing because it was within walking distance.

And for businesses, it impacts on their ability to bank their cash, she says.

"It's putting undue and unnecessary strain on those people in that situation and the same amount of stress, if not more, onto their support networks.

"If we have two banks disappear from here, how do we restructure so that we can cope with the immediate change but also provide for the future?"

Bin Inn Kamo owner Tim Langman isn't happy with the decision.

"We've had a lot of customers complaining, especially the elderly and they don't have computer skills. It will be tough on them.

"I would have thought one of the banks would have seen a golden opportunity to up their game."

ASB Kamo customers received a letter from branch banking general manager Grant Gilbert on August 23 telling them the branch would be closing on October 7.

"We're experiencing a decline in demand for staff-assisted transactions. This is partly due to more readily available self-service technology coupled with the rise of digital banking solutions - specifically ASB's internet banking service FastNet Classic and the ASB Mobile App," Gilbert says.

Westpac spokesman Chris Mirams has said customers were changing the way they banked with more than 85 per cent of transactions taking place outside of a branch.

If both banks go, the only remaining banking service will be KiwiBank in the PostShop.

- Stuff