Kaikohe car winner in disbelief

Car winner in shock

BAYLEY MOOR/FAIRFAX NZ Alicia Tomuri with her new car.

Alicia Tomuri couldn't believe her luck when she got the phone call to say she had won a brand new car.

Through swiping her FlyBuys card at Kaikohe New World, she went into the draw to win a Holden Barina Spark valued at $16,000.

Her four kids were quick to call it the "baby hulk".

Kaikohe born and bred Tomuri says it was great that someone local had won because anyone who swiped their card at the store could have found themselves the winner.

The phone number connected to her FlyBuys card had changed so store owner Eric Rush had a bit of trouble getting hold of Tomuri.

"I thought he was kidding, so it was hard to believe it when he was telling the truth.

"I asked him if I'd won some groceries and he told me I had won more than that.

"It is a cool little car, I still can't believe I've won, it all came as quite a shock."

She says she has never won anything before.

"It's a real bonus, it's amazing to have something I don't have to pay off."

When Tomuri picked the car up, the dashboard read 23kms.

"I had never seen a car with such low mileage, let alone owned on."

Tomuri says she had been told there were 1000's of entrants for the prize.

"So many people deserve it and I am very grateful."

The car promotion ran throughout the country with each New World having a car in store to win.

- Stuff