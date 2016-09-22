Liquor store staff robbed at gunpoint

Police investigating after aggravated robbery

Whangarei liquor store staff were shaken but not hurt during the robbery.

Police are searching for three men who robbed a Whangarei liquor store armed with guns and a knife.

Whangarei CIB are investigating the aggravated robbery which happened on Wednesday at about 8.40pm.

Three heavily disguised men entered the Whangarei Liquor Centre on Maunu Rd.

They threatened the staff members with two pistols and a knife and demanded cash and cigarettes.

They took the items then fled on foot.

The staff were shaken but were uninjured.

Police would like to speak to anyone who can help with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Whangarei CIB on 09 430 4598 or anonymous information can be given to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

- Stuff