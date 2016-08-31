Lucky dog escapes serious crash on State Highway 1

SUPPLIED Warkworth Volunteer Fire Brigade's Ariana Billington comforts Tess at the scene.

A pawed passenger has won over the hearts of emergency services after escaping injury free from a car crash in Dome Valley.

Tess the dog was riding in a vehicle involved in a two car incident outside Sheep World on Friday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the accident scene on State Highway 1 at around 4pm, and traffic flow was reduced to one lane.

SUPPLIED The accident scene on SH1.

By 5.15pm, officials had closed SH1 between Warkworth and Wellsford and detours were put in place.

The accident saw drivers of both vehicles receive medical attention at the scene.

SUPPLIED Warkworth Volunteer Fire Brigade firefighter Louis Tailby hands Tess over to police.

Warkworth Volunteer Fire Brigade senior station officer Devan Flewellyn says Tess' owner was transported to hospital in a serious condition.

"The female driver had to be freed from the vehicle by the brigade using hydraulic rescue equipment," Flewellyn says.

"Her little dog was quite shaken and scared. She was being cared for by a member of the public initially, then our firefighters were looking after her, before [she was] chauffer driven to Orewa by the police officer."

SUPPLIED Tess rides in the police car.

Police delivered Tess to a family friend of the driver to be looked after.

By 6.15pm, the accident had been cleared and SH1 was reopened.

The accident is under investigation by the serious crash unit.

The Warkworth Volunteer Fire Brigade attended another crash on Matakana Rd on Sunday.

- Rodney Times