Long night for Khaos in kauri tree

Khaos the cat stuck up Hatfields Beach kauri tree

JAY BOREHAM/Stuff.co.nz Khaos the cat is stuck up a Hatfields Beach kauri tree and faces being blown down with a high pressure fire hose if he is still there in the morning.

A ginger tom cat faces being blown out of a tree tomorrow morning with a high pressure fire hose if he can't get himself down over night.

Khaos the cat is spending the night stuck up a north Auckland kauri tree after "tried and true" firefighting methods failed to get him down.

The ginger tabby's neighbour noticed him stuck 10 metres up a tree in the bush area of her Hatfields Beach backyard when she arrived home from picking her son up from school.

Jay Boreham Khaos cries to owner Bex Rochefort-Rennie and her daughters Katana and Ruby.

But Vanessa Lisowski said she promptly forgot about him when her young daughter had a "meltdown".

An hour later her son noticed Khaos was still in the tree so she popped round to neighbour Bex Rochefort-Rennie to let her know her cat was stranded.

Jay Boreham Coaxing, throwing sticks and long poles couldn't get Khaos down.

"It is funny the cats name is Khaos, because it suddenly became very chaotic," Lisowski says.

Rochefort-Rennie first contacted husband Kev but then realised "I am going to have to do like the movies and call the department".

"I felt so stupid on the phone," she said.

She and her daughters Katana and Ruby, with Silverdale senior station officer Jake Kennedy and firefighters Kev, Bex and Craig then tried to coax the crying kitty down.

But the "tried and true" methods failed, Kennedy said.

"We explored various avenues to entice the little creature groundward and we will reassess after his stay in the tree overnight."

The methods included calling, throwing sticks and trying to push Khaos out of the tree with poles.

When all failed Kennedy suggested leaving food and some of Khaos' belongings at the bottom of the tree to try and entice him down.

"We know they are a concern and we worry about our cats, but cats that go up do come down," Kennedy said.

If Khaos is still there in morning firefighters will return to use more definitive measures such as the fire hose.

"I'm not going to sleep tonight knowing he is up there - or if he is going to be ok when he makes his way down," Rochefort-Rennie said.

Lisowski wonders if Khaos will cry all night in the tree near her bedroom window.

- Stuff