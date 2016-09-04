A sought-after election image

Rodney Local Board hopeful Tessa Berger is asking people to order her signs rather than steal them

JAY BOREHAM Rodney Local Board hopeful Tessa Berger is offering to reserve signs for people who want them, so that no more are stolen.

A local government contender is considering asking her supporters to pre-order her "eye-catching" hoarding signs in an effort to stop them being stolen.

She will then deliver them by hand after the election.

Tessa Berger, a candidate for the Rodney Local Board in north Auckland, was surprised when someone stole her election sign from amidst a group of other council and local board hopefuls on Wednesday night.

SUPPLIED Rodney Local Board hopeful Tessa Berger's "eye-catching" hoarding.

Her admirers ripped the sign away from its backboard, leaving just a well screwed-in strip at the bottom and the top corners, she says.

"Everybody else's is nice and intact. No damage whatsoever."

SUPPLIED Berger replaced the missing sign on Saturday.

Berger doesn't think any foul play is involved and believes the theft was more lighthearted.

"They are pretty eye-catching hoardings. I wouldn't be surprised if they have taken one down and taken it home for a souvenir."

She offered smaller versions of the signs to her social media network and the first 15 were snapped up in a minute and a half.

"So I think it is just me not keeping up with demand. If they'd asked I could have given them a smaller one or a campaign T-shirt," she says.

She hopes the sign's new owners have a big enough wall to fit the 2.4 metre by 1.2m hoarding.

Her campaign team is now considering taking orders for the larger versions.

JAY BOREHAM Mayoral contender Vic Crone's hoarding sign appears to have been pushed down in Orewa.

"I'll happily reserve them for people until after the election, but for now we need them up to try and get me elected," she says.

A quick check of other hoarding sites in the area on Saturday showed most other signs were safe and sound, apart from Orewa where Hibiscus Coast Local Board hopeful John Stephenson's and mayoral contender Vic Crone's signs had been knocked down.

Crone's campaign spokeswoman Melanie Tuala says recent storms have brought quite a few hoardings down, but the Orewa sign was the only one that appeared to have been vandalised.

JAY BOREHAM Janet Fitzgerald and John Palino were the next victims of hoarding abuse on Sunday.

"We've received a couple of messages that it looks like it has been pushed down in Orewa."

More signs didn't survive Saturday night in Orewa with Hibiscus and Bays Local Board member Janet Fitzgerald's and mayoral candidate John Palino's signs down on Sunday morning.

No malice appeared to be involved with vandals also dealing their wanton destruction to signs for Centrestage Theatre, Hibiscus Coast Softball and Whangaparaoa College.

