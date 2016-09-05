Stingrays left to die

Stingrays die on Omaha beach as set-netters leave them high and dry

SUPPLIED Four large eagle rays were left to die on the sand at Omaha.

Early morning strollers at Omaha Beach Saturday were appalled to find four large eagle rays had been hauled up to the high tide mark and left to die overnight.

A couple of set-netters had been seen at the spot on the beach on Friday evening hauling in their nets, but as it was late no one spotted the stingrays on the sand until the morning light.

"These are big rays and would have needed a couple of people to get them back in the water, " head of security at the beach community Chris Martin says."But rays don't have teeth so you can grab them by their mouths and drag them into the water. Leaving them to slowly die on the sand like that is cruel," he says.

SUPPLIED Set-net concerns will soon see a ban from Labour weekend to Easter.

While pleased the ban will be in place soon it is too late for these rays, Martin says.

Friction over set netting and locals has been an ongoing issue after around eight years of increasing pressure from fishers. Many northern beach communities are calling for bans including at Hadfields beach and along multiple Whangaparaoa beaches.

A full time ban in Arkles Bay nine years ago, introduced through the former Rodney District Council, was reduced to a seasonal summer ban at Easter.

At the heart of the problem is the demarcation line in coastal areas which sees Ministry of Primary Industries control over marine life and activities below the mean high water spring tide mark. Auckland Council can only impose bylaws in that space if there are health and safety issues for beach users.

Auckland Council is looking to introduce multiple warrant officers in the north to handle the extra pressures and who are capable of enforcing more than one type of issue, including noise control.

The set net ban won't apply to customary fishing rights and discussions are now under way with iwi to see if wider Auckland bans may be possible in the future.

Recreational harvesting, including fishing and setnet by-catch is another sticking point for residents who are concerned the seashore is being stripped of marine life.

The ban won't help other marine life caught up in nets during off-peak months.

"A change in legislation is needed for that," Martin says.

