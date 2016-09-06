Drone captures swimmer's orca encounter

www.topview.co.nz TopVIEW Photography captured stunning footage of a kayaker swimming with orca at Army Bay, Whangaparaoa.

An afternoon orca visit thrilled Hibiscus Coast residents yesterday, but for some, the close encounter wasn't close enough.

The pod was spotted from Red Beach to Army Bay between around 3pm and dusk, with many beachgoers enjoying the display from shore.

Some took to the water to get a closer view.

topVIEW Photography A topVIEW Photography drone captured an incredible interaction between a swimmer and an orca.

A lone kayaker was filmed by a topVIEW Photography drone paddling around two orca, before jumping in and swimming briefly with a 3-4m individual.

The kayaker and orca appear to interact before the individual swims back to the kayak.

The orca appeared playful in its interactions with the swimmer, but comments on Facebook have been quick to point out the potential danger of the situation, as well as the marine mammal protection laws.

"Stunning effect, but breaking the law, which is there for a reason. If something had to happen, the orca would be blamed," Andrea Webb says in a comment.

Under the Marine Mammals Protection Regulations 1991, it is an offence to swim within 100 metres of a whale, orca included.

The potential penalty for breathing the regulation is a $10,000 fine.

In addition, water vessels must stay at least 50m away.

- Rodney Times