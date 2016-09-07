Lamb daycare puts spring in Waitoki School's step

MATTHEW CATTIN/STUFF.CO.NZ A new daycare pen allows Waitoki School pupils to bring their lambs to school.

Waitoki School's woolly new entrants will win over your heart this spring.

The fluffy spring lambs - including Marshmallow, Fluffy, Buttercup, Gracie, Suzie, Stacey and Peter - have been enrolled in the school's lamb daycare since mid-August, and make up nearly 10 per cent of the school roll.

The young flock may not have the best focus for schoolwork, but they have the same needs as any other pupil; food, play time, attention, and a ride to and from school.

MATTHEW CATTIN/FAIRFAX NZ Jaye Symes looking after his lamb.

Every morning, the lambs and pupils are chauffeured to school by parents.

Some wear diapers to protect from potential pellet accidents in the car.

SUPPLIED Waitoki School's lamb day care has put a spring in the pupils' steps.

Once dropped off, pupils lead the lambs to their new daycare pen where they spend the day.

Waitoki School administrator Kerry Cottrill says this is the first time lambs have been kept in a daycare on school grounds and the pupils "absolutely love it".

"They are able to look after the lambs themselves and it really helps with the bond between animal and child," she says.

With many parents working during the day, Cottrill says the daycare allows the kids to take over the responsibility of caring for the lambs, who need feeding several times a day.

"The children come into staffroom, make their bottles up, and go out to feed their lambs," Cottrill says.

"So many children wander over to watch them feed, and it increases interest in the young ones who are wanting to rear as well."

The lambs have also proven very popular with visiting exchange students from Japan.

The daycare pen was completed in mid-August by a working bee of parents, grandparents and principal Chris Neison.

Built "out in the rain one day" from donated materials, the pen has a high fence, gate, shelter and space enough for many frolicking lambs.

The pupils and their lambs are gearing up for the annual Waitoki School Ag Day, scheduled for October 29, 9am-2pm.

After weeks of training, the pupils will have a chance to show off their skills, leading their lambs over planks and testing their recall.

Money raised at the ag day will go towards maintaining the school pool.

- Rodney Times