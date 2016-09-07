Thieves call for help

Boat thieves found wanting after calling Coastguard for rescue

Stealing a distinctive launch and a lack of marine prowess saw three people nabbed by police.

The Fairline 770 launch Seabee went missing from its mooring at Northcote Point, beneath the Auckland Harbour Bridge on August 29.

Seabee's owners informed police the next day after one was crossing the Harbour Bridge on the way to work and saw launch was gone.

A call was also put out on social media for sightings of Seabee.

The launch was spotted at Waiwera the next day, where it is believed the thieves painted over Seabee's bright teal green markings and renamed it the 007 with letterbox number.

They left the harbour at dusk that night.

But while their namesake James Bond displays prowess on the high seas, air, land, and snow - the thieves were found wanting.

On September 1 coastguard got the call "mayday mayday mayday 007" and a description of the boat in trouble off Sandspit after the thieves mixed up petrol and water tanks and lost engine power.

Kawau Volunteer Coastguard answered the call, and a keen eared sailor aboard the Police maritime unit Deodar realised the uncommon Fairline model called 007 was probably the stolen Seabee. Land units were then dispatched.

The four people on the boat fled in a vehicle when they arrived back at the wharf, a police spokeswoman said.

"Soon after police located the car and pulled it over near Puhoi, as we had information to suggest they were heading that way," she said.

Police found three occupants in the car.

A man and woman were arrested on outstanding warrants and a second woman was arrested for breach of bail.

"We are following positive lines of enquiry to locate the fourth occupant of the car.

"Active investigations are continuing into the theft of the boat and further charges are possible," the spokeswoman said.

Grateful owners, who wish to remain anonymous, spent the weekend putting plenty of "elbow grease" in to clean off the white house paint used to disguise the Seabee.

The boat now needs to be restocked after the thieves stripped everything from it including pots and pans.

- Stuff