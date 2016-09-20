Animal rights activists blow up over sex doll at Warkworth Rodeo

Farmwatch Footage taken by Farmwatch at the Warkworth Rodeo.

"Sex doll", "calf roping" and "abuse" were all terms used in a recent proposal to the Rodney Local Board in Auckland.

The Board reserved its decision on whether to grant a permit for the Warkworth Rodeo after Anti-Rodeo Action NZ presented a proposal on September 12, alleging the club had breached codes of animal welfare.

Anti-Rodeo Action NZ representatives Lynn Charlton and Jean Barton said at the last Warkworth rodeo in February a "blow up doll" was involved in the childrens' lolly scramble and the campaigners said they witnessed inappropriate calf roping and steer-wrestling events that went over the required 30-second limit.

SUPPLIED Man takes down a cow at Warkworth Rodeo. This photo was taken from the Anti-Rodeo Action NZ group's Facebook page.

The claims were disputed by NZ Rodeo Cowboy Association's animal welfare officer Gary Jackson.

The anti-rodeo group said the Ministry of Primary Industries (MPI) had determined several minor breaches at Warkworth and other rodeos over the past year.

"The sex doll was sexualised, with talk about a honeymoon and being referred to as Nymphy and a girlfriend. The doll was even brought into the children's lolly scramble for them to engage with," Charlton said.

"The club also failed to release the animals that attempted to jump from the chutes and were seen hitting, kicking and shocking them."

A letter from MPI director of compliance Dean Baigent, supplied to Stuff, said there had been "several breaches of the Rodeo Code of Welfare but at the lower end of the scale".

"Because of the relatively minor nature of the breaches and a willingness by the organisers to work with MPI to rectify them, an educational outcome was deemed most appropriate," the letter said.

Charlton told the Board that at one of the events: "We were able to film what was going on but of course we had to deal with people purposely standing in front of the camera and in the past spitting at me."

Rodney Local Board member Steven Garner said at the meeting that rodeos were "an important part of the rural life".

"There are arguments that they are part of rural New Zealand and build animal handling skills that some of the guys can take back to the farm and apply in a positive way."

Charlton disagreed saying the "abuse" in the rodeos was purely for entertainment and that it was not part of rural life as the animals felt pain.

In his submission, NZ Rodeo's animal welfare officer Gary Jackson disagreed with Charlton's claims.

"We have not been aware of any issues and were extremely upset with how (Anti-Rodeo Action NZ) has dealt with their claims," he said.

He said the action group has used "bullying" to target members of the rodeo association, as well as business owners who supported the event.

Jackson said that around 3500 people attended an event.

"Warkworth rodeo is a part of the community and brings money in," he said.

"The rodeos are a great family day out and many love it."

When asked if the blow-up sex doll was used in the childrens' lolly scramble, Jackson said he did not know anything about it.

Local Board member Phelan Pirrie asked Jackson if he could reassure the board that no animals were being put under unreasonable pain or distress.

Jackson said rodeo cowboys were ethical people who followed government recommendations.

"At all times, we abide by the laws of New Zealand. Warkworth Rodeo firmly believes rodeo supporters have every right to engage in lawful activities," he said.

Board member James Colville was worried any changes would set a precedent.

"We come from a heritage of having to man-handle animals. When is this going to end? Will the next stage be not allowing animals to be transported in trucks?" he said.

Charlton hoped the board would deny future permits on Animal Welfare grounds, but the final decision is yet to be made.

