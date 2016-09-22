Boaties who drove through dolphin pod under investigation

topVIEW Photography DOC is asking for help to identify the boaties filmed driving through a pod of dolphins at Army Bay, Whangaparaoa, by topVIEW Photography.

Boaties filmed driving illegally through a pod of dolphins are under investigation by the Department of Conservation.

Two speedboats were filmed being driven directly over a pod of dolphins at Army Bay, Whangaparaoa.

The footage - shot by drone operator Sam Kynman-Cole from topVIEW Photography - has been supplied to DOC, which is asking for help in the investigation.

SUPPLIED DOC would like to talk to two people photographed on board a boat named Bolero, about the dolphin incident at Army Bay.

"We want to talk to the people who drove the speedboats through the dolphins," DOC Auckland Marine Ranger Dr Krista Hupman said.

Hupman asked the drivers, anyone who could identify them, or anyone who spotted a marine mammal being harrassed to call the DOC hotline, 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 468).

topVIEW Photography This speed boat was filmed by a topVIEW Photography drone driving right through a pod of dolphins at Army Bay, Whangaparaoa.

She reminded boaties to follow the rules in the Marine Mammals Protection Regulations.

"That is, all boaties must ensure they travel no faster than 10 knots within 300 meters of any dolphins, orcas, whales, seals and sea lions.

"In addition vessels must only approach whales and dolphins from behind and to the side, and must not obstruct the animals path or cut through any group."

The drone footage was uploaded to the whale and dolphin watch Whangaparaoa Facebook group where some expressed outrage over the boaties' behaviour.

"Some people shouldn't be allowed on the water. What an idiot on the boat," Brian Howe commented.

Several thought the drivers should be prosecuted, including Alison Parr.

"I hope they get prosecuted or [have] the boat taken off them. Hope no dolphins were injured," she said.

Erica Rowlands says despite dolphins' agility in the water, they are still at risk from boat strike.

"Older individuals, injured, pregnant mums and calves may not move quick enough. Even healthy adults can easily be confused by the noise and swim the wrong way," she says.

Sam Kynman-Cole made global news headlines earlier this month for his footage of Timothy Stewart swimming with orca, also at Army Bay.

Stewart's actions are also under investigation by DOC, and he could face fines or prison time should he be found guilty of harassing the marine mammals.

