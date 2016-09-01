Author says it's time to frame art fraudsters

Author says New Zealanders need to watch out for art crime

If you are looking to commit an art crime, then New Zealand is a pretty sweet spot.

That is the message art historian and author Penelope Jackson has for artists and collectors.

"When I talk about art crime, most people look at me strangely and say 'what? Here in New Zealand? No way'. But you will be surprised at how common it is. Off the top of my head, I can think of at least three local crimes that were reported in the media in the past month alone."

One of the incidents she is referring took place on August 1, when the Captain Cook statue on Kaiti Hill, Gisborne was defaced with red paint.

Jackson is set to present a 45-minute session titled How to Commit an Art Crime on September 10 as part of the Going West Festival's Books & Writers weekend.

The tongue-in-cheek title has a message, she says.

Most people think of the "Hollywood version" of art crime, Jackson quips, but in real life there isn't a handsome heartbreaker wanting to steal a rare piece.

"There is a lot less glamour actually. Offences are carried out on a daily basis. And theft is not the only issue. There is impersonation, forgery, vandalism and contractual violations."

Mainstream news only offers a small glimpse into the complicated world of art crime, she warns.

As a thriving community of artists and art connoisseurs, west Auckland needs to work together to outwit charlatans.

"Art is an investment, so it is best to treat it like one. Just like you would get a Land Information Memorandum before buying a house or make sure a car has a valid Warrant of Fitness before driving off, take time to check the painting or sculpture you are intending to buy is authentic."

She recommends doing plenty of homework and asking the vendor several questions. Also, if possible, getting in touch directly with the artist is a smart move.

"Artists need to be quite careful too. Sometimes, they loan a piece and lose track of where it went. Make sure you protect the artist-dealer relationship with a tight contract. Keep good records, take photographs of your work and, weird as it may sound, Google yourself."

Her latest book Art Thieves, Fakers, and Fraudsters: The New Zealand story is scheduled to be released on the opening of a major art crime exhibition, The Empty Frame, at Waikato Museum on September 30.

* How to commit an art crime, from 4.15pm till 5pm, September 10.

