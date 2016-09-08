Car hits eight fences

Car smashes through eight fences in Auckland

Nobody was injured after a car smashed into eight fences in Auckland.
Eight residential fences are down in West Auckland after a car plunged through them.

Police said no-one was injured, but the driver - a man in his thirties - was taken to hospital as a precaution.

There was no indication alcohol or drugs were involved, a police spokesperson said.

The crash  occurred on Titirangi Rd in New Lynn, at around 8.30pm on Thursday.

Paula Buzcek's front fence was one of those struck.

She said she was "shaken" by the impact.

"The car must have gone right through the first fence, then knocked down the rest, including mine, before coming to a stop," she said.

"I heard a bang when it must have happened, but didn't know what had actually happened until a neighbour ran to tell me."

Titirangi Rd remains open and traffic flow has not been affected.

 - Stuff

