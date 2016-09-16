Exhausted horse pulled from west Auckland ditch

JACKSON THOMAS/FAIRFAX NZ The horse is believed to have been stuck for close to 24 hours.

Firefighters have come to the aid of a horse thought to have been stuck in a muddy ditch for up to 24 hours.

The crews, from Henderson, west Auckland, were called out on Thursday morning to a property on Henderson Valley Rd to find a horse trapped in mud and lying on its side.

They struggled for more than an hour to try and rescue the animal before calling in a local vet to assist.

JACKSON THOMAS/FAIRFAX NZ Rescuers rejoice after freeing the horse.

"He [the horse] is absolutely shattered," the vet said once on site.

"I'd say he has been stuck in the mud on his side like this all night, possibly longer."

The horse's blanket had to be removed before the animal could be dragged out. The coat had worn away some of the skin on the horse's torso as he struggled to get free.

JACKSON THOMAS/FAIRFAX NZ The male horse is believed to be quite old and became stuck after lying down in the mud sometime yesterday.

Additional manpower was called in and three firefighters from Kumeu assisted in dragging the animal up onto flat land where it was eventually able to stand on its own.

Exhausted the horse quickly slumped back to the ground. The vet's assessment was that the horse would be OK despite the ordeal.

"A bit dehydrated, stiff and really tired but no glaring injuries to speak of," she said.

JACKSON THOMAS/FAIRFAX NZ Residents watch the distressed horse being pull out.

Neighbours initially raised the alarm after seeing the animal struggling in the mud about 9am.

The rescuers were unable to contact the horse's owners at the time.

A representative from the Henderson Pony Club, two rescue officers and the vet remained with the horse post rescue to monitor its health.

- Stuff