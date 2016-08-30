Developer set to buy council land at Shelly Bay for 'Sausalito plan'

JOHN NICHOLSON/FAIRFAX NZ. Wellington City Council is understood to have made a deal to sell its land at Shelly Bay to Developer Ian Cassels.

Plans for a revamp of Shelly Bay could be given a new lease of life after developer reached a deal with the Wellington City Council.

Ian Cassels, director of The Wellington Company, has been working on a plan likened to the capital's version of San Francisco's seaside town of Sausalito.

The rundown wharf and derelict air force and naval buildings on the Miramar Peninsula would be replaced with a new seaside community.

CAMERON BURNELL/FAIRFAX NZ Property Developer Ian Cassels, who heads The Wellington Company, looks set to buy Wellington City Council's land at Shelly Bay. He plans to create the capital's version of San Francisco's seaside town of Sausalito.

It is understood Cassels is in the process of buying the council's land at Shelly Bay, which will allow him to proceed with his plans.

While Cassels would only confirm he was in negotiations, council chief city planner David Chick confirmed an agreement had been reached for Cassels to buy the council land.

SUPPLIED Sausalito, a short ferry ride across the bay from San Francisco, has been talked about as the blueprint for Wellington's Shelly Bay.

The council was working through what a partnership model might look like, he said.

"The idea is for a partnership model, where the council land, iwi land and private land come together to create a better outcome," Chick said.

"I think that we can have a housing outcome and rich layers of different experiences that people will come to see."

Wellington City Council voted in October to expand a previously-established special housing area around Shelly Bay, incorporating the wharf and the slopes overlooking the harbour.

It means the area is part of the Wellington housing accord, which allows for fast-tracked resource consents, with no public notification and limited appeal rights.

Resource consent applications for qualifying developments must be lodged by September when the special housing areas lapse, so a decision was imminent, Chick said.

There were still some decisions on the "look and feel" of a final plan but Chick believed the council would like to see it aligned with Cassels' masterplan.

In the meantime, an important step was an agreement between Cassels and iwi, he said.

In December The Port Nicholson Block Settlement Trust announced it wanted to sell its Shelly Bay land to The Wellington Company, but failed to get the 75 per cent mandate needed from members of the Taranaki Whanui ki te Upoko o te Ika to enable the sale.

Chick was aware that Sir Peter Jackson was also in discussions with iwi about developing Matiu/Somes Island and the council was bringing the relevant people together for conversations.

"Could you imagine having a ferry connection from Somes Island to Shelly Bay and how rich it could be from a tourism and culture perspective."

Council city shaper manager Ian Pike said a sale transaction with The Wellington Company was not yet complete and commercial terms were being discussed.

"Hopefully we will reach a satisfactory conclusion and bring it to council before the end of the year."

