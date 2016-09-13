Compliance froth: Invercargill cafe owner struggles to open

ROBYN EDIE/FAIRFAX NZ The Grind Cafe owner John Thornley is renovating a space in the Waikiwi Shopping Centre for The Grind cafe, but building setbacks mean it has been unable to open.

An Invercargill cafe owner fears his business cannot open, and has had to sell two of his utes and his motorcycles to pay for related costs.

The Grind owner John Thornley has coffee beans at the ready, a menu prepared and hand-made his own furniture but has met continuous setbacks since May.

Thornley said his cafe's future is in limbo until the Waikiwi Shopping Centre owners agree to fix fire safety issues identified by the council.

Thornley left dairy farming to start the cafe and had no income since May.

READ MORE:

* Southland dairy farmer leaves industry to open The Grind cafe

* Invercargill's newest cafe 'Stamping Ground' open in South City

He has since been forced back in to farming to pay for bills, and has had to sell personal possessions and cafe equipment to pay for plumbing and electricity bills, and to feed his family.

One of his chefs has left the cafe, and said she could not wait any longer.

"People don't take old buildings anymore because they are scared of this happening."

The council was doing its best to get the cafe open, Thornley said.

Invercargill City Council building services manager Brendan Monaghan said fire safety and accessibility were fundamental to developing a commercial building.

A number of Invercargill's old buildings were being renovated, and old buildings generally required changes, he said.

"It's not a problem until something raises its head. If you keep using a building as you have always used it, there's no requirement to change the building."

Monaghan said the requirements were law, as per the Building Act, and not a council loophole.

The council were working with Thornley to reach an acceptable solution, he said.

Thornley said he was not the only one in the city facing council-related consent roadblocks.

Marco's cafe owner Fawn Turton said her own process to get her cafe in Spey St approved had been "horrific".

It would have been easier to build from scratch entirely, Turton said.

Marco's cafe was awaiting its final building inspection with an opening date to be confirmed.

Thornley said the council told him he could not open until the landlords agreed to fix the fire compliance issues with the building.

"The landlord needs to put in a letter of intention saying they are going to put in this work and with a timeline within two years or so."

The costs to get the building compliant could be $70-$80,000, Thornley said.

If Thornley were required to stump up the cash, he would not be able to afford it, he said.

"I would have to close doors."

The owner of the Waikiwi Shopping Centre was unable to be reached for comment over several weeks.

- Stuff