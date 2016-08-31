Sir Bob Jones buys ASB Bank Tower for $32m, the latest in a string of owners

Property mogul Sir Bob Jones has snapped up a high-rise Wellington building that has been passed from a bankrupt property developer, to a lawyer who escaped bankruptcy, to another developer.

ASB Bank Tower, which has views of the Wellington waterfront, was once owned by Terry Serepisos who had his offices in the 16-storey tower. He paid $23.5m for it in 2006.

Six years later, Wellington lawyer Michael Garnham's company Sams Bay Holdings snapped up the property for $22m.

Garnham escaped bankruptcy earlier this month by settling his debts with the Inland Revenue Department (IRD).

In mid-2015, a company owned by Wellington developer Mark Dunajtschik bought the building from Garnham's company for $20.25m.

At the time, Dunajtschik labelled the deal as "quite an unusual transaction", but refused to comment further.

Dunajtschik then put the building on the market last month, which was promptly snapped up by Jones for $32m.

Robt Jones Holdings Wellington manager Sam Cooper said Jones was "delighted" to be the building's new owner.

"He plans to embark on further refurbishment and upgrading of the building including the installation of new lift services, completion of the current seismic strengthening programme, and other upgrading and building enhancement works."

Jones, whose estimated worth is $650m, holds a $1.5 billion portfolio in Auckland, Wellington and Sydney.

This latest purchase comes just months after he bought the eight-storey Leaders building in Wellington for $3.7m.

The ASB Bank Tower deal was brokered by Matthew St Amand and Bill Leckie, of CBRE Wellington.

Last month, St Amand described the ASB Tower as a "trophy property".



"It has everything investors could want…it is a truly exceptional market offering."

- Stuff