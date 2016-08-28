Woman shocked health insurer Southern Cross doesn't cover pregnancy illnesses

123RF Southern Cross health insurance does not cover claims related to pregnancy.

Monica Young was shocked when her health insurer refused to cover a pregnancy related illness because having a child was "a choice".

Young had called to ask if Southern Cross would cover chiropractic treatment for symphysis pubis dysfunction, a painful condition some women suffer when pregnant.

But she said when she spoke to a woman from the claims department, she was told her pregnancy wasn't covered because it was "self-inflicted".

"Self-inflicted has such negative connotations, that you have gone out and done something to yourself that they won't cover, like it has some negative impact on society," she said.

Southern Cross denied the claims officer used the phrase "self-inflicted", instead having referred to pregnancy being a "choice" Young had made.

Spokesman Alistair Gray said use of the term "self-inflicted" would have been inappropriate, and had it been used, Southern Cross would have apologised.

Regardless of whether the term was used, Young believes there's something wrong with Southern Cross excluding treatment for an illness caused by an ordinary human condition like pregnancy.

"Women do not get pregnant foreseeing any injury and expect to be covered by their health insurance as this is part of life and we should be entitled to health insurance cover," she said.

She asked Southern Cross to switch her to a policy that did cover pregnancy-related illnesses, but it didn't have any.

Health insurers generally exclude certain illnesses and treatments in their insurance policies. It's a method they use to keep claims focused on medically necessary treatments which policyholders want covered, as well as helping to keep premiums affordable.

Among treatments excluded by Southern Cross' policies are those for conditions related to pregnancy, which it has in common with other health insurers.

Southern Cross stands by the exclusion.

"We don't cover obstetrics more thoroughly due to New Zealand residents and citizens being entitled to free public healthcare when you're having a baby. Which is why most health insurers don't cover these costs," Gray said.

"Pregnancy and childbirth are general exclusions under all our policies," he said, though each of Southern Cross' RegularCare, Wellbeing Two and UltraCare plans had an "obstetrics allowance".

It pays up to $700 per claims year for RegularCare, $1500 per claims year on Wellbeing Two and $2500 per claims year on UltraCare, but claims can only be made after the policy has been in place for one full year.

"The allowance means you will be reimbursed for expenses from an obstetrician/gynaecologist, anaesthetist and accommodation in an approved facility, up to the specified amount," Gray said.

What else is excluded?

It's essential to read insurance policies before signing up, but it can be quite a chore. There are two pages of exclusions on Southern Cross' Regularcare policy with 63 exclusions in total. They include:

- Self-inflicted ailments, including those caused by drug use, obesity, or injuries caused during war

- Cosmetic treatments including labiaplasty, liposuction and brow lifts

- Non-essential treatments like colonic irrigation

- Some slow onset diseases such as dementia

- Cochlear implants

- Obesity treatments

- Some robot-assisted surgery

