Trade Me won't get Stratford property data, but it already has New Plymouth and Hawera's

David Burroughs/FAIRFAX NZ Trade Me has been denied access to property data in the Stratford District Council.

The privacy of home owners has been cited as the reason for a tiny council refusing to provide data to New Zealand's most popular website.

Trade Me and PropertyNZ had asked to buy the data on Stratford District Council's valuation roll, which includes the rateable value and sales history of all houses in the district.

The only information the proposed deal wouldn't include would be an owner's name and their alternative postal address, if they had one.

The sale of the information has already been approved by 61 other councils around New Zealand, including the New Plymouth District Council and South Taranaki District Council.

Stratford is Taranaki's smallest district, with a population of 8991.

In a report presented to the Stratford District Council's (SDC) policy and services meeting, council staff said they were uncomfortable with the housing data being made public.

The information would be used by Trade Me as an extension of its property website, where it would show the sales from the last 10 years for a property.

It would also show the rateable value of houses surrounding a house listed for sale.

"It is this aspect that officers are uncomfortable with and do not believe that it is appropriate for council staff to authorise that the historic sales data be released in a public environment," Mark Weidenbohm, director of corporate services, said in the report.

He said it was appropriate that councillors made the ethical decision whether to release the data to Trade Me.

"Should council decide to release sales data to external parties then a mail out to ratepayers will ask if they want their information classified as confidential," his report said.

On Tuesday the councillors voted nine to one against selling the information to Trade Me, with Graham Kelly voting to sell it.

Stratford mayor Neil Volzke said he voted against it because he didn't think it was anyone else's business what he had paid for his house and he didn't need to know what anyone else had paid for theirs.

"As far as I'm concerned that is a private matter between the buyer and the seller," he said.

Trade Me spokesman Paul Ford said they were surprised and a bit disappointed at the move.

"We think that providing New Zealanders with transparent, easy, and open access to property data is a good thing," he said.

"We are obviously prepared to pay for access to the data, but we will be providing it on site for free."

- Stuff