One of Wairarapa's 'best ever' buildings put on the market

SUPPLIED The site of the former Greytown Four Square store and adjoining land, which was developed into new retail spot, is on the market.

A new development in the "Ponsonby of Wellington" is up for sale and is expected to fetch more than $5 million.

The property - known as The Hub - is being described at the "most sophisticated retail property ever built in the Wairarapa".

The building was developed by Westwood Commercial on the site of the former Greytown Four Square store and adjoining land.

LANGFORD FAMILY The original building at 74 Main St, Greytown, in a photo believed to be from 1948.

The Hub, which includes 30 car parks, is fully leased with 10 retailers, a office suite and a dental surgery.

Westwood Commercial director Steve Pilbrow said they were "thrilled" with public and tenant reaction to The Hub and its immediate trading success stories.

"Greytown residents know we had initial consent challenges, but we set out wanting to built a complex that would really lift Greytown and cement it as the Ponsonby or Merrivale of the Wellington region. That meant creating an environment and a real feature, not just a row of shops.

"Now seeing groups of people using the public space exactly as we intended and the smiles on our tenant's faces, the challenges are soon forgotten."

One of the original Hub tenants, DeLuxe - an exclusive label and up-market gift and accessories retailer - soon committed to the adjoining tenancy in order to double the size of their shop.

Lease negotiations are being concluded for the last tenancy available - and again there is a link with an original tenant having seen the opportunity to take advantage of the Hub's immediate success.

Gollins Commercial principal Chris Gollins, who is marketing the property said: "Greytown's terrific. It's a gem in the region and just keeps getting better."

"Some compare it to Arrowtown but I also see it as having the potential of Ponsonby and a bit of Merrivale," he said.

"From a property perspective, it's very tightly held, which makes for good investment sense.

"It's exactly as described, the hub of the town and the most sophisticated retail complex in the Wairarapa.

"But with clever ideas like the hardwood poles, Wellington designer Daniel Casas has achieved something that makes a bold statement.

"This has to be the best ever offered over here", he said.

Reinforcing the claim of Greytown being reflective of an area like Ponsonby, is Hub retailer Siddhi Smith, who owns fashion recycle store Encore.

She still owns her original store on Auckland's Ponsonby Rd, but in March Smith moved to Greytown. She operates both businesses from there.

"The majority of Greytown customers are older than those in Ponsonby. That's the way it is there.

"But more younger people come at weekends. It'll be great if that trade grows. I love it here though and a great thing is how welcoming and enthusiastic the other retailers are."

Pilbrow said an investor could further develop the property, if they chose to do so.

"We've always seen more potential in the almost 2000-square-metre site.

"There's a definite non-retail addition that would again add something to further strengthen Greytown and we'll happily highlight that to a prospective purchaser."

The complex is expected to sell for about $5 million.

