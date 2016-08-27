Yealand's Crossroads winery and vineyards put on the market

SUPPLIED The Crossroads sale includes the winery, the vineyards and the cellar door.

One of New Zealand's largest wine companies is selling its Hawke's Bay winery and vineyards and moving production to Marlborough.

Yealands Estate Wines has put the Crossroads operations on the market, including three vineyards, the winery and the cellar door.

However, the Crossroads brand, business and existing stock in bottles, barrels, and tanks, are not part of the sale.

SUPPLIED The cellar door gets 5000 visitors each year.

This decision comes just one year after Peter Yealands sold the majority of his company to Marlborough Lines.

READ MORE:

* Marlborough Lines buys 80pc stake in Yealands Wine Group

* Yealands sale transparent, say key players

* Questions remain over Yealands sale

The lines company paid $89 million for a 80 per cent share of Yealands Esate Wines in July last year.

SUPPLIED Crossroads winery is surrounded by vineyards.

Now, Yealands Estate Wines plans to consolidate winemaking operations at its Marlborough winery.

As a result, existing grape growing contracts with Hawke's Bay producers will continue, however, the grapes will be transported to Marlborough.

Crossroads was established in Hastings as a privately-owned boutique operation in 1987.

The Fernhill-based winery, offices, barrel hall, tank farm, Spanish-style public tasting facility, and offices which have been added over the subsequent years.

Yealands Estate Wines bought Crossroads in 2011.

​The vineyard block is for sale include a 10.98 hectare vineyard in Korokipo Rd, Hastings; a 59.1ha vineyard in Kereru Rd, Maraekakaho, Hastings; and a 11.83ha Gimblett Gravels vineyard on Omahu and Mere roads, near Hastings.﻿

The blocks are planted in pinot gris, chardonnay, gewurztraminer, sauvignon blanc, merlot, syrah, cabernet franc, cabernet sauvignon and chardonnay varietals.

However, about 14ha of the Kereru Rd block is unplanted and currently leased for cattle wintering activities, though this could allow for expansion of grape growing land use once the lease is up.

Bayleys Hawke's Bay viticulture manager Glyn Rees-Jones, who is marketing the property, said while Yealands Estate Wines preferred to sell it as as one unit, it would be open to selling the blocks individually.

"If the scenario arose where the vineyards were purchased separately, Yealands Estate Wines is open to negotiating ongoing grape supply contracts with any of the vineyards' new owners.

"The number of wine awards, trophies and accolades from these Hawke's Bay vineyards is an indication of the quality of grapes produced from all three properties," Rees-Jones said.

"Should the land, building and equipment offering be purchased as a whole, there is some capacity within the existing winery plant for the press tonnage to be increased, or alternatively there is bare land available to extend the tank and barrel room facilities."

The winery, administration hub, and cellar door are housed within a 716 square metre complex, which was built in 1991 and substantially renovated in 2009.

The winery is capable of processing more than 700 tonnes of grapes.

Yealands Wines Group has more than 1100ha of vines planted and employed 130 staff at its two vineyards in Seddon and Hawke's Bay.

- Stuff