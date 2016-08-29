Century-old cinema decked out with latest technology

David Unwin/Fairfax NZ Hollywood blockbusters are on their way back to Taihape's Majestic Theatre.

A historic provincial cinema has had its lifeline to Hollywood reconnected.

While many boutique and smalltown cinemas have struggled to keep the curtain raised, The Majestic Theatre in Taihape is set to roll out the red carpet for the latest Hollywood blockbusters after raising $80,000 to upgrade to a digitised projection system.

The cinema, which is open three days a week, ran out of new movies to screen in 2014, unable to keep pace with the industry's progression from film projectors to digital systems. It was reduced to playing DVDs.

David Unwin/Fairfax NZ The Majestic Theatre in Taihape is to get a $80,000 to upgrade to a digitised projection system. Left, manager Simone Simpson and Gail Larsen, chairwoman of the theatre's management committee.

The money took two years to raise, with the cinema applying for grants and trying several novel fundraising ideas, such as asking farmers to donate the proceeds from lamb and ewe sales.

The Majestic Theatre manager Simone Simpson said a digital projector had now been bought and was on site, but they were waiting on the sound system to arrive from overseas.

The new system is expected to be up and running by the end of November and screening the summer blockbusters.

"We'll have new speakers, more surround sound and the quality will be better. With the higher resolution the experience is just going to be so much better.

"We can now show all the blockbusters and I imagine it's going to go off very well."

The upgrade is a boost for movie-buffs in the provinces, where cinemas have struggled to remain viable amid changing technology and viewer habits.

The Regent in Pahiatua was saved in 2014 when the Central Energy Trust provided it with an $80,000 grant to upgrade to digital, while its namesake in Dannevirke has been closed since 2012. In the same year Reading shut down its multiplex in Hastings and two cinemas closed in Hamilton.

Simpson said The Majestic still had to secure rights to show films from distribution companies such as Disney and Roadshow Films. Once the theatre had secured those rights they could plan for an opening weekend to debut the new theatre.

"In the past, Taihape people have either had to go to Whanganui or Palmerston North to watch movies and if you're taking a family it soon turns into a daytrip and gets very expensive."

Simpson said the theatre had no plans to increase its prices and would remain $12 for an adult and $10 for a student.

"We want to be affordable and we want people coming through the doors."

It was decked out with new carpet and seats eight years ago, and Simpson said they would like to make further upgrades in the coming years.

"Because we're a heritage building we've got to keep the old look, but there are little elements I think we'll look to modernise in the future."

The cinema, which was almost demolished in 1998 before being rescued by the Taihape Heritage Trust, celebrates its centenary next year.

It is the second cinema to occupy the site after the first one, built in 1912, burnt down in 1916. The current building was opened in 1917 under the name Kings Theatre which was changed to The Majestic in 1929 after a change of ownership.

