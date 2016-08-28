Nearly 70 per cent of submitters have voiced their opposition to airport runway extension

An artist's impression of what an extended Wellington Airport runway would look like.

Nearly 70 per cent of submitters have voiced their opposition to the proposed $300 million Wellington Airport runway extension.

Figures released by the Greater Wellington Regional Council showed 525 of 776 submissions (68 per cent) were against the proposal, which would involve extending the southern end of the runway by 355m into Cook Strait.

That would allow long-haul flights to land in the capital for the first time.

There were 228 submissions in support of the proposal, while five expressed conditional support and 17 were neutral.

Guardians of the Bays co-chair Richard Randerson said the figures were a "decisive" result for anti-development campaigners, and showed most Wellingtonians did not support the plan.

There were many uncertainties around the proposal, including how much of the $300 million development would be funded by ratepayers and whether there was any evidence the extension would result in more long-haul flights coming into the city, he said.

The airport company has previously said it would contribute $50 million to the development.

"The submissions show that a broad range of businesses, community groups and individuals are concerned about the many unanswered questions in this proposal, from the impact on Wellington rates, to Cook Strait wildlife and effects on surfing at Lyall Bay.

"Should the extension go ahead, it will have a significant negative impact on Wellingtonians, not least because, as ratepayers, we will be burdened with a bill in excess of $300m, with the accompanying rates rises."

The airport's resource consent application for the extension details plans to construct a reclamation at the southern end of the runway, about 11 hectares, into the coastal marine area at Lyall Bay.

It also states plans to extend the Moa Point Rd tunnel at the south end of the runway, install temporary moorings in a construction exclusion area and create a submerged surf wave in Lyall Bay, about 450m offshore.

The application is set to go to the Environment Court early next year, with public submissions on the plan having closed on August 12.

Wellington Employers' Chamber of Commerce chief executive John Milford said he was not surprised by the results of the submission.

"In my experience, for projects of this size, you are probably going to get more against than you will for. But I think it's a good thing.

"It's such a significant investment for the Wellington area so, even if people are against it, at least everyone should have their say."

The organisation has backed the proposal, with about 77 per cent of its 2400 members supporting the move.

Any impact on ratepayers would be countered by the increased number of people coming into the city, Milford said.

"The opportunity to fly direct into Wellington and bring long-haul flights here has got to have a significant economic benefit."

The wider planes would also increase freight loads from two to 15 tonnes, while direct overseas flights should encourage more lower North Islanders to travel abroad, Milford said.

Direct flights would also reduce environmental impact by cutting out transit stops in cities such as Auckland, Melbourne or Sydney, he said.

