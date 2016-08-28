Bulk of submitters oppose $300m Wellington airport runway extension

SUPPLIED An artist impression of what an extended Wellington Airport runway would look like.

Nearly 70 per cent of submitters have voiced their opposition to the proposed $300 million Wellington Airport runway extension.

A summary of submissions showed 525 of 776 submitters were against the proposed 355m extension, which would be achieved by constructing reclamation at the southern end of the runway into the coastal marine area at Lyall Bay.

There were 228 submissions in support of the project, while five expressed conditional support and 17 were neutral.

Guardians of the Bay co-chair Richard Randerson said the figures were "decisive" evidence Wellingtonians did not support the proposal.

"The submissions show that a broad range of businesses, community groups and individuals are concerned about the many unanswered questions in this proposal, from the impact on Wellington rates, to Cook Strait wildlife and effects on surfing at Lyall Bay."

Wellington International Airport's resource consent application for the extension is set to go to the Environment Court early next year.

The airport has said it has strong support for the plan, expected to cost $300 million, citing submissions from the business community, tertiary and education institutes, tourism organisations and the creative sector.

There was a six-week period for submissions on the application.

- Dominion Post