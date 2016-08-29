Auckland Airport staff get $1500 bonus as profit lifts

SUPPLIED Auckland Airport says the strong performance from its retail outlets gives it the confidence for a new international retail hub.

Auckland International Airport will give staff a $1500 bonus after what it says was an excellent year of growth.

The airport said on Monday its after tax profit rose to $262.4 million in the year to June 30, up 17.4 per cent.

Revenue grew 12.9 per cent to $573.9m, as income from the airport's retail outlets, as well as landing and passenger charges, lifted.

Auckland Airport chairman Sir Henry van der Heyden said it had been an excellent 12 months for the company, in which it achieved growth across the business.

As a result, it announced a $1500 performance bonus for all permanent employees who were not involved in a short-term incentive scheme.

"We have seen a significant lift in the number of international airlines and capacity servicing Auckland," van der Heyden said.

"We have added new retailers and passenger products and we have also completed several large property developments this financial year."

Passenger numbers for the year increased 9.1 per cent to 17.3 million, with international passenger numbers slightly ahead at 8.8 million.

Auckland Airport said the strong growth in its retail revenue, to $157.5m, gave it confidence to construct a new international retail hub as part of the international departure area upgrade.

"To support this growth, we have commenced a major upgrade of our international departure area, and have continued the planning and design work required to successfully construct our 30-year vision's combined domestic and international terminal building and second runway."

The company said it would pay a final dividend of 9 cents a share.

