A $210k tax debt behind the demise of a Taranaki pub

Deena Coster The company behind The Ugly Duck Restaurant and Bar in Fitzroy has been placed into liquidation over an unpaid tax bill.

An unpaid $210,000 tax bill can be revealed as the reason behind the closure of a New Plymouth bar.

On August 2, Jigga Limited, which traded as The Ugly Duck Restaurant and Bar, was put into liquidation by the High Court.

Documents show the Inland Revenue Department (IRD) applied to the court for the order after the company failed to pay its $210,971.38 tax bill, the majority of which related to GST and PAYE obligations. Kiwisaver, child support and student loan re-payments were also not made.

On March 29, a statutory demand was served on Jigga Limited, the sole director of which is New Plymouth man Jason Tai-Rawhiti, but no payment had been forthcoming.

The statement of claim stated that as no objection or challenge was filed to the debt, the IRD continued with its application on the basis that the company was insolvent and unable to pay.

The bar has not traded since the liquidation order was granted and its Devon St East premises are shut up, with the blinds drawn.

At the court hearing, Grant McQuoid and Malcolm Hollis were appointed as the company's liquidators.

Tai-Rawhiti has not responded to attempts to contact him.

- Stuff