Customers want simpler broadband plans, Spark says

STACY SQUIRES/FAIRFAX NZ More customers are switching to unlimited data plans.

Some Spark customers are set to pay more for their broadband, as the company adjusts to a demand for more data.



Chief executive of Spark home mobile and business Jason Paris said average data use on Spark's broadband networks had grown 37 per cent in 2014 and 67 per cent in 2015.



"From streaming their favourite shows, to video-calling their families, there's a clear trend for increased data usage across the board. We're therefore changing our plans to include data allowances that reflect their changing needs at a competitive price."

He said customers had said it was hard to understand all the options available.



Spark will now charge the same whether people have a fibre or a copper connection.

ZIZI SPARKS/FAIRFAX NZ Households are using increasing amounts of data.

That would make it easier for customers to compare and select the best connection, he said.

He said as more customers used more data – and more customers moved to unlimited plans – the cost to provide broadband services had increased.

The wholesale charges that ISPs pay lines companies on connections were growing, he said. Spark had also been investing in increased local and international data capacity.

"Plan simplification and future proofing of our costs mean that Spark will be raising prices on some of our home fibre and wireless broadband plans by $5 per month – and on some of our business wireless broadband bundles by $3 per month. However, we won't pass these costs on to home customers until September 2017 and business customers until September 2018: although they will see the new price on their bill, they will also see a credit covering the increased price."

Most of the people who will get a bigger bill will also get more data.

Home customers on a 40GB plan will receive a data increase to 60GB and those on an 80GB plan will get an increase to 120GB, across ADSL, VDSL, fibre and wireless broadband.

Business customers on 30GB bundles will receive a data increase to 50GB and those on 80GB plans will get an increase to 120GB.

- Stuff