Christchurch Chateau on the Park Hotel has been refurbished and renamed "Chateau on the Park a DoubleTree by Hilton".

Gone is the suit of armour in the entranceway which epitomised the Gothic revival fantasy dreamed up by the late architect Peter Beaven​ in partnership with Sir Miles Warren 41 years ago.

The hotel is among the smaller number of their creations to survive post-earthquakes and in 2011 won an Enduring Architecture Award from the Institute of Architects.

Many Christchurch residents may recall the hotel was developed as the Chateau Commodore by the colourful Harry Holt.

His financial troubles delayed the opening one year beyond the original 1974 target of the Commonwealth Games.

But it has traded successfully over the past four decades and is now operated by M&L, associated with Singaporean investor Michael Kum, also owner of the Auckland Hilton Hotel.

General manager David Wain said the hotel caters equally to the corporate and leisure market.

The hotel was damaged in the February 22 earthquakes when guests spent the night in the Great Hall and Camelot room.

After 18 months it reopened in February 2014.

About $13m has been spent on the 192-room 4-star hotel, mainly on the rooms.

A second stage of upgrading will include the boardrooms and other areas such as the the restaurant, business centre, meeting rooms, pool and gym.

Wain said the rebrand and upgrade was a vote of confidence in tourism and the city as a destination in its own right.

The hotel began operating under its new branding this week.

Hilton has four hotels in New Zealand including a DoubleTree-branded hotel at Queenstown​, and now its with its second DoubleTree in Christchurch.

