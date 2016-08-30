Estate beneficiary accidentally overpaid more than $300,000

SUPPLIED A New Zealand man was accidentally overpaid $308,000 after an internet banking error.

A man was mistakenly overpaid more than $300,000 after executors of a dead woman's estate added an extra 0 in the internet banking process.

Matthew Horsup was granted $34,312.38 from his mother Marie Horsup's estate following her death in 2014.

Sellar Bone & Partners lawyer Colin Lucas was named executor of the estate, according to a High Court judgment issued in August.

When Horsup was paid through internet banking an extra '0' was entered into the payment authority and Horsup received $343,102.38.

READ MORE:

* Runaway millionaire Leo Gao guilty

* Couple missing after $10m bank bungle​

After failed attempts to contact Horsup, Lucas and the firm's partners went to the High Court seeking an urgent application to prevent Horsup from spending the funds, and requiring him to pay back the extra amount.

"Nothing has been heard from Mr Horsup," Justice Matthew Palmer said in his judgment.

"The plaintiffs know nothing about him other than that he has a criminal record and, after his mother died, the house in which they were living tested positive for methamphetamine contamination."

The applicants sought an urgent interim injunction restraining Horsup from withdrawing and dealing with the funds, and requiring him to repay the money.

However Justice Palmer noted that the application by the plaintiffs was also filled with errors - it sought Horsup to pay the full amount back, rather than the difference of $308,790.

"I have corrected these errors here. I suggest Sellar Bone double check its documentation more carefully in future," Justice Palmer said in his judgment.

The interim injunction was granted, and the money has since been paid back.

- Stuff