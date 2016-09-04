Auckland's CBD braces for the hard-swearing theatre of business

Chris McKeen Female ensemble hold mirror to male behaviour

Ruthless, horrible, ambitious, cut-throat, unapologetic.

They're probably the politest things anyone could say about business' new leading lady.

It's Astrid Wentworth, forex trader, and star of a rare theatrical treat for the suits in the glass-plated towers in Auckland's CBD- a play about the worst excesses of life in the high finance.

CHRIS MCKEEN/FAIRFAX NZ Sophie Roberts, the director of Boys Will Be Boys, admires, and pities the new anti-heroine of he silver stage Astrid Wentworth.

But ask director Sophie Roberts from the Silo theatre company whether she likes Wentworth, who's played by former Shortland Street star Amanda Billings, and she smiles. "Yeah, I like her. She's awful and she does some terrible things but I like she never gives up, and I like that she is a survivor."

The Global Financial Crisis saw high finance catapulted into the movies with the likes of The Big Short, The Wolf of Wall Street, Margin Call and Too Big to Fail, but its rarer to see business shoulder its way into theatre.

SUPPLIED Silo Theatre's seasons for the ferocious satire Boys Will Be Boys sees an all female cast clawing their way to the top of the cut-throat finance industry.

Boys Will be Boys, which will introduce Wentworth to the New Zealand public, opens in the Q Theatre on Thursday 8 September.

It's about women in the male-dominated foreign-exchange trading (With a rape and a few cabaret songs thrown in) and all the actors are women, even the ones playing male characters. It's about how they survive and get on, and centre stage is Wentworth whose strategy is to behave like the men, and destroy anyone who gets in her way.

It sounds like a play that might have had its day in the 1980s, or even 1990s especially in a country like New Zealand that boats women at the head of some of the largest financial services companies like insurer IAG and ASB bank.

But Australian playwright Melissa Bubnic says its based on the gathered testimonies of women, some as recently as last year.

The play is being marketed through women's business networks, and there's talk among the women in the ivory towers lining Queen Street, Shortland Street and Wynyard Quarter, many of whom will have had their own experiences of male-dominated environments.

Roberts hopes that the business community will come to see the play, hoping to attract an audience outside of the "usual theatre-going audience".

The play went to the UK from Australia, getting headlines in both countries.

Roberts decided New Zealand had to see the play after a single reading left her feeling stunned.

"It's quite a confrontational play. I didn't enjoy reading it. I thought that's a depiction of a horrible world filled with horrible people," she says.

And yet, being able to depict women doing horrible things was theatrically interesting. "There aren't many roles that allow female characters to be that ruthless, that ambitious, that broken, all the things male anti-heroes get to play all the time."

Roberts does not see the play as teaching any lessons, but it is posing a challenge.

"I don't think the play is trying to teach us anything," she says. "It's taking this industry and exaggerating it to ask us if we are okay with the system we have created."

Exaggerating, but Bubnic revealed in an interview in Australia last year that some appalling things still happen.

Language warning. The play, and this story contain some coarse language, sometimes throat-dryingly coarse.

Bubnic says one profanity was based on a real and recent experience on woman faced on her first day at work. Naturally, she went to her boss to complain. "She was told not to be such a f**king princess," Bubnic said.

Roberts says she's be told anti-PC attitudes among men, and derogatory language towards women, are still features of financial services in New Zealand.

Bubnic believes that having an all-woman cast makes a good point that gender roles are "performed" behaviours.

Women like Astrid Wentworth have choices. They include to fight for change, or adapt themselves to the system they find.

"Astrid makes some bad choices like most human beings do, but we are very quick to judge female characters compared to mal characters," Roberts says.

It's the Lady MacBeth syndrome in play.

