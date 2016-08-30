PGC result lifted by sale of 100 Queenstown sections in a day

A one day sellout of sections near Queenstown improved Cayman Islands-based Pyne Gould Corporation's annual result.

The former Canterbury-based rural services company lost £7000 pounds for the year ending June 2016 compared with last year's £22million loss (approximately NZ$39m).

The company's main investment is Torchlight Fund

Torchlight's two main investments are Lantern Hotel Group and a larger stake in RCL, which is selling the Queenstown sections in a development called Hanley Farms next to Jack's Point.

Further development of the Queenstown sections is the main focus of RCL, with capacity at Hanley Downs for 2000 more sections.

PGC is also involved in several court cases over the management of Torchlight Fund.

PGC chairman George Kerr said PGC's main strategy remains selling "non core" investments, and building a long term business from distressed assets.

He gave the example of the sale of one of its investments, Local World, in late 2015 for four times its purchase price.

In keeping with practice in recent years the company won't be paying a dividend to shareholders.

