Wellington's Karori Mall on the market, owner ready to move on

CAMERON BURNELL/FAIRFAX NZ Karori Mall has been owned by the same man and his wife for almost three decades.

Karori Mall in Wellington is up for sale for the first time in 28 years.

The mall, which has been owned by Wellington businessman Mike O'Sullivan and his wife Gay since 1988, is fully tenanted and is anchored by two supermarkets - Countdown and New World.

Its rateable value of $13.6 million is more than four times what O'Sullivan paid for it when he snapped it up.

CAMERON BURNELL/FAIRFAX NZ The entrance to Karori Mall.

O'Sullivan said age had forced them to put the mall on the market.

READ MORE:

* Boulcott Village Properties apartment block takes shape

* Karori and Tawa next targets for housing

* Karori likely to get new $2.4m events centre

* New Zealand's saddest malls

* Street history: The beating heart of Karori

"We've had a good run with it. It's done well for us, but Gay and I are not getting any younger.

SUPPLIED The mall has two supermarkets, 17 specialty shops and four office tenancies.

"We've owned it for 28 years ... and we just think it's time to sell."

The mall had been a good investment, he said.

They had renovated the mall, extended it, and they also contributed to angle parking on Raine St, he said.

CAMERON BURNELL/FAIRFAX NZ A glimpse inside the mall.

CBRE Wellington managing director Matthew St Amand, who is marketing the property with colleagues Bill Leckie and Rick Stace, said the mall represented an exciting investment opportunity.

"There is currently no other competing land within the Karori catchment suitably zoned to accommodate another retail centre of this scale."

The complex includes a medium-sized suburban shopping mall with two supermarkets, 17 specialty shops and four office tenants, including Bank of New Zealand, Westpac , Flight Centre and Unichem Pharmacy.

O'Sullivan has interests in a number of Wellington businesses. His most recent development is the Boulcott Suite apartments.

Stace said the new owners could further refurbish and develop the mall to provide continued income growth.

"There is also the possibility of potential future redevelopment of the property to a single dominant supermarket operator."

St Amand believed there would be a high level of interest from local and overseas investors, he said.

There are about 91 on-site car parks, as well as street parking.

Earthquake strengthening works have been completed, and the mall is now 100 per cent of the new building standard.

- Stuff