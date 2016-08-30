Air NZ swimsuit model safety video criticised by regulator

AIR NEW ZEALAND/YouTube Air NZ has recruited some of the world’s top pro surfers, including Gabriel Medina, Mick Fanning, Laird Hamilton and Alana Blanchard, to demonstrate safety in the new onboard safety video.

New Zealand's aviation watchdog has criticised Air New Zealand for taking the focus away from the safety in one of its safety videos - but still allowed it to be used.

In an email obtained by One News the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) criticised the airline for including "extraneous material" in its Surfing Safari safety ad.

It suggests this is not the first time the CAA has taken Air New Zealand to task.

Air NZ "The extraneous material detracts from the scope and direction of the safety message."

"As we have commented previously, the video diverges materially from the 'safety message' at times, and whilst I appreciate the need to engage the viewers, the extraneous material detracts from the scope and direction of the safety message," the email reads.

The Surfing Safari video starred nine pro surfers, including Sports Illustrated model and surfer Anastasia Ashley.

It also also features 2014 world champion Gabriel Medina of Brazil, three-time world champion Mick Fanning of Australia, American big-wave surfer Laird Hamilton, Japanese surfer Masatoshi Ohno and American surfer and model Alana Blanchard.

The CAA provided Stuff with the comment it gave One News.

"The Air New Zealand video even when assessed within its creative envelope, complies with [the rules]."

"We would not comment on any individual instance relating to the production of safety videos."

Air NZ has been contacted for comment.

Its chief marketing and customer officer Mike Tod told travel blogger Shubhodeep Pal the videos "absolutely" drove revenue as well as safety.

"What we have learned with recent videos like our final Hobbit instalment and the Sports Illustrated collaboration is that these pieces of content can put bums on seats," he told the blog.

In that interview, Tod thanked the CAA for the "constructive support" it provided.

"The New Zealand Civil Aviation Authority sets clear guidelines on what we must deliver and has been excellent in allowing us to use creativity to engage customers in safety videos. Without its constructive support we would not have achieved the customer engagement or global attention we have."

