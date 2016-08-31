Air NZ Dreamliners use same engines as Japanese jets grounded due to cracks

SUPPLIED Dreamliner Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engines, the same as those used by Air New Zealand, were found to have cracking problems for one Japanese airline.

Air New Zealand's Dreamliners are fitted with the same type of engine as those found with cracks in Japan, the aviation regulator has confirmed.

Up to 50 All Nippon Airways' Boeing 787 Dreamliner planes have been grounded after corrosion and cracking problems were discovered on the Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engines.

Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) spokesman Mike Richards confirmed the Air NZ fleet was fitted with the same engines.

"From our point of view there have been no operational issues in New Zealand with the engine and we understand Rolls-Royce is working with airlines about repairs."

Air New Zealand is one of a handful of airlines which also flies the 787s with the Trent 1000 engines.

Its fleet of seven Dreamliners each carry 302 passengers on routes from Auckland to Buenos Aires, Honolulu, Perth, Shanghai, and Tokyo.

The fleet has been flying for an average of 1.2 years and the airline has five more of the planes on order.

Air New Zealand has not yet responded to requests for comment.

Japanese airline ANA cancelled nine flights scheduled for its Dreamliner fleet last week.

ANA deputy senior vice president of engineering and maintenance Takeo Kikuchi, told reporters in Tokyo it may have to scrub more than 300 trips through to the end of September as it deals with cracking in the medium-pressure turbines of the engines.

"According to analysis by Rolls-Royce, the issue was determined to be fatigue cracks in the blades of the engine's intermediate pressure turbine," Kikuchi said.

The cracks were caused by chemicals in the atmosphere and the propagation of the cracks was related to the number of flights an engine had flown, ANA said in a statement.

"We have been working with Rolls-Royce, the designer and manufacturer of the engines in question, to implement permanent technical solutions to this issue."

