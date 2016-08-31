'Chaos' as lawyers scramble ahead of IAG cutoff

David Walker The body corporate of the now largely demolished Cave Rock apartments is among those preparing to go to court over claims against insurer IAG.

﻿

IAG's September 4 cutoff for filing earthquake insurance court claims has caused "chaos" according to Crombie Lockwood insurance broker Storm McVay.

IAG said it will use the Limitations Act against body corporates which own multi-unit properties, and commercial building owners.

But residential property owners have until June 30, 2018 before IAG invokes the Limitations Act.

McVay said using the Limitations Act seemed "pretty unfair given the delaying tactics that have gone on".

READ MORE

* IAG ordered to pay Christchurch couple more than $700,000

* $8,455,690 rebuild claim as Christchurch homeowners sue IAG

* Cave Rock apartment owners will not accept 'full and final' settlement offer from IAG

The Christchurch High Court registrar's office confirmed there had been a rush of claims filed this week.

IAG general manager customer reinstatement, Renee Walker, said the insurer will consider claims on a case by case basis when deciding to grant extensions to the Limitations Act date it has adopted.

"It depends if claims have just come to us from EQC after going over cap or whether a claim has been going on a long time and we're asking if there are reasons it hasn't moved along," McVay said.

Alan Prescott of Harmans Lawyers said his firm had managed to obtain some extensions.

But there was often difficulty proving which earthquake had caused most damage and which Limitations Act date should apply, he said.

To preserve their rights people had been filing before IAG's cutoff and may argue about the appropriate date later, Prescott said.

Rebuild Christchurch founder Deon Swiggs​ said many people would have been unaware of the cutoff date contained in a stakeholder newsletter this week - however IAG's Walker disputed this.

Swiggs is also a trustee of Canterbury Insurance Assistance Service and he urged IAG to review its decision and extend the time as EQC and insurer Southern Response had.

Multi unit building owners had the most complicated issues to deal with and it seemed unreasonable to place additional pressure on them, Swiggs said.

"When you put problems with land and EQC into the mix it seems IAG's position is quite unreasonable," he said.

- Stuff