Business handed $20k bill for underpaying migrant worker

123RF The worker went many months without pay.

A motor inn and café has been ordered to pay almost $20,000 after it tried to claim a migrant worker was a "volunteer".

The Alpine Motor Inn & Café, in Lewis Pass, did not pay the worker the minimum wage or holiday pay.

The employee started working and living on site in November 2014 but was paid nothing until March, when $1289.39 was handed over.

By the time the employee resigned a few weeks later, the business had paid just $2451.03. More than 550 hours of work went unrecognised by the employer.

The ERA ordered Alpine Motor Inn & Café to pay the employee $6836.02 in minimum wage and holiday pay arrears, as well as a $5000 penalty for taking advantage of a vulnerable migrant worker.

An additional $7500 in penalties was also imposed on the business for their failure to maintain records, or pay minimum wage.

While director Jerry Hohneck argued that the worker was a volunteer and not an employee during the three-month period, the ERA said the evidence provided did not stack up.

The ERA said differing accounts provided by Hohneck for why the employee was not entitled to be paid for their work suggested that he knew his actions were in breach of the Minimum Wage Act.

"This kind of deliberate failure to pay an employee wages for work carried out is exploitation, and this is very serious," said Labour Inspectorate regional manager David Milne.

"We are aware there is an issue in some sectors where businesses are recruiting and treating people as volunteers, even though legally their work arrangements mean they are employees.

"Workers coming from overseas are less likely to be aware of their rights and entitlements than New Zealand workers. Attempts like this to avoid providing people working in New Zealand with minimum employment entitlements will not be tolerated. It's unfair to employees and it disadvantages businesses which do comply with all their employment obligations.

"Anyone employed in New Zealand must be paid at least the minimum wage for their work - there is no excuse for failing to do so," Milne said.

