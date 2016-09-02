Kiwis becoming more likely to haggle over prices

istock It is reasonable to ask retailers to drop a price by 10 per cent, one expert says.

New Zealand shoppers are being told they could get a better deal on a lot of items – if they just ask.



While haggling over prices is common practice in many other countries, in New Zealand it is still relatively rare.



While we are often comfortable to negotiate the price of a car, and offer less than the asking price on a house, when it comes to other items, many people are still reluctant to try their luck.

Sales and marketing consultant Paul Pickering said younger people were bolder and more confident about asking for a discount than their parents' generation.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/FAIRFAX NZ Harvey Norman was willing to cut the price of a dryer that was on special this week.

He said while some retailers had hard and fast prices, a lot had some flexibility to move. It should be reasonable to ask for a discount of up to 10 per cent on the advertised price, he said.



"There's an expectation that retailers are not making huge margins so there is not much wriggle room but there is more willingness," he said.

"The market is becoming highly fragmented with more competition and people are more prepared for some negotiation to take place."

He said how successful an attempt to negotiate might be would depend on the shop. A shop assistant at Countdown, for example, would have limited ability to move prices. But a retail salesperson paid on a commission basis and motivated to move as much stock as possible might be willing to offer a discount.

IQONCEPT Good haggling skills could leave you more money left over to buy other things.

He said many retail staff in stores selling "big ticket" items had a set range they could negotiate within.

Mike Lee, marketing lecturer at the University of Auckland, said negotiation was becoming more common, as smartphones offered people the chance to check what other retailers were charging, on the spot.

He said traditionally New Zealanders were reluctant to haggle, because it was seen as "lower class" to quibble over a price.

But retailers that offered price match guarantees encouraged it, and the rise of technology made it easier.

"Websites are able to aggregate the different prices of items and with smartphones they're in the palm of your hand so when you go to a store such as Noel Leeming or JB Hi-Fi and you look up the same item, you can approach the sales rep, knowing they make a commission on anything they sell, and it's in their best interests to help. You show you can get the same item for less elsewhere and in most cases they will match the price."

He said it was a win/win for the companies and shoppers because the business did not lose the sale, the customer felt they were getting a good price and the customer took care of the market research for the company that the shop would normally have to do to make sure it had the best prices available.

"It's haggling but there's no shame associated with it."

This week, Harvey Norman was willing to offer a 6kg Haier dryer advertised at $521 on sale for $498 if we would pay cash.

Furniture CIty would knock $100 off the price of a $1899 bed. But a saleswoman at Michael Hill, which sometimes offers a discount on jewellery, said its sale price for a diamond necklace at $1000, down from $1600, was as low as it could go.

But some retailers have drawn a line through the practice.

While many car yards expect hagglers, Honda has a set policy of not negotiating on price.

Its sales and marketing manager, Nadine Bell, said the advertised price was what customers would pay for a Honda, no matter how many cars they were buying or any other conditions tied to the sale.

"It's better for the customer," she said. "What we're trying to do is remove the inconsistency of discounting."

She said it was potentially unfair to customers if the price they paid was dependent on how good their negotiation skills were, the day of the week they shopped, how close to their sales target the dealership was, and where the car was in its model life.

