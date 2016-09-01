Sir Ngatata Love found guilty of obtaining property by deception

Sir Ngatata Love has been found guilty of obtaining property by deception following a fraud trial.

Justice Graham Lang read the decision in the High Court in Wellington on Thursday.

Love was charged following a serious fraud office investigation in 2013, with the trial beginning on August 3.

The charges related to a payment made by property developer Redwood to a company controlled by Love's partner, Lorraine Skiffington.

Love, 78, faced alternative charges of obtaining property by deception, or of accepting a secret commission. The charge of obtaining property by deception is the more serious of the two charges.

Lorraine Skiffington, Love's long time partner, was initially charged alongside the 78-year-old but was granted a permanent stay against prosecution in 2015, on account of her ill health.

Love was knighted at Buckingham Palace in 2009.

As he left the court, surrounded by supporters, Love did not acknowledge the media. His daughter, Catherine, who was permitted to sit with her father in court, offered a simple "no comment".

Kent Blechynden The house, at 12 Moana Road in Plimmerton, which the Crown says Love and Skiffington purchased knowing a payment from Redwood was coming.

Lawyer Colin Carruthers QC ignored the media when asked if his client planned to appeal.

Love will be sentenced on October 6.

The former chief executive of Te Puni Kokiri and Victoria University of Wellington Professor was accused of showing favour to Redwood by granting it a lease to develop land 1-15 Pipitea St, in return for the developer awarding Skiffington's company a lucrative consultancy contract. The events took place in late 2006 and early 2007.

Andrew Labett Professor Ngatata Love and Prime Minister John Key hongi after signing the Crown apology, an historical statement of forgiveness after Parliament passed legislation enacting a treaty settlement covering the wider Wellington region, Parliament in 2009.

The money was allegedly used to pay down the mortgage on a beachfront home on Moana Rd in Plimmerton.

Lang said that in updating his fellow trustees on progress of a major property development, Love failed to inform them of a key aspect, the payments to Skiffington. During the trial Carruthers claimed Love was unaware of the nature of the transactions around him.

But Lang said in a period of November 22-28, when an impasse over the development was overcome "Dr Love was instrumental in all of the events".

Craig Simcox Professor Ngatata Love poses outside the High Court during negotiations for the Port Nicholson Settlement Trust, which was destined to become the trust's property. On Thursday he was found guilty of fraud in the court.

Love created an environment in which the developers believed he was acting on behalf of, and in the knowledge of, the wider Tenths Trust.

When he reported progress on the development to his fellow trustees, critically, he mentioned a number of aspects related to the case, but omitted any reference to the payment to Skiffington.

Accordingly it represented a false statement to his trustees by "recording in a deficient nature" Redwood's offer.

Ross Giblin Sir Ralph Heberley Ngatata Love appears in the Wellington High Court at the start of the trial on fraud charges.

Skiffington also faced charges alongside Love back in 2013, but has since been granted a permanent stay of prosecution on account of her ill health.

In a statement, Serious Fraud Office director, Julie Read said: "There is a risk that this sort of activity can occur when property development, competition for business and significant sums of money are involved. As the decision of the Court in this matter found, the abuse of trust for personal gain is a very serious matter."

