Fly Buys and Airpoints to divert paths from October

KEVIN STENT/FAIRFAX NZ Fly Buys has 2.5 million customers but its relationship with Airpoints has come to its "natural end".

The Fly Buys and Air New Zealand Airpoints loyalty schemes are taking off from one another.

Loyalty New Zealand, which managed Fly Buys, said Airpoints Dollars would no longer be earned through all Fly Buys retailers as of October 17.

Each company has decided to focus on its own loyalty programme, in a bid to offer something new to members.

JOHN ANTHONY/FAIRFAX NZ Air New Zealand chief executive Christopher Luxon says Airpoints members have taken off to reach 2.2 million over the last year.

Loyalty New Zealand chief executive Stephen England-Hall said the two have worked together since 2010, but both agreed a change was needed.

"Air New Zealand has been a great partner in the Fly Buys programme, but we are jointly moving to a relationship that suits both companies' needs better," he said.

Fly Buys had 2.5 million customers, while Air New Zealand chief executive Christopher Luxon said last week Airpoints memberships had jumped by nearly a fifth in the last year, to 2.2 million.

Air New Zealand general manager of loyalty Mark Street said the existing arrangement with Fly Buys had come to its natural end.

Airpoints wanted to focus on making it easier for customers to earn Airpoints Dollars at a growing number of retail and travel partners, he said.

"Over the past 18 months we have been focused on expanding our own partner network to better meet the needs of our membership base."

The companies said more information would be provided to members this week.

Z Energy general manager of marketing Jane Anthony said Z customers would still be able to choose whether they want Fly Buys points or Airpoints dollars at the petrol retailer, despite the announcement.

